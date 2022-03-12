27m ago

add bookmark

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

accreditation
Catherine Rice and Amy Gibbings
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Three people were killed in a Russian airstrike on a hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol on Wednesday.
  • The victims included a child.
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack a war crime.

Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up its onslaught. Several ceasefire agreements to allow citizens to flee cities have failed.

And, on Wednesday, a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol was hit by a Russian airstrike, leaving three people dead. 

This week, on The STORY, co-hosts Catherine Rice and Amy Gibbings talk to News24 journalists about the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Investigative journalist for News24 Kyle Cowan has been following the conflict closely.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Russia invades Ukraine

As the fighting enters its third week, he said: "Russia has stepped up its war of aggression."

But, he said, there had been movement on the diplomatic front. 

On Thursday, leaders of the EU member states met in Versailles, France - the same location where 103 years ago a treaty was signed to end World War 1.

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution to condemn Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. 

'An absolute disgrace and cop-out'

South Africa, however, did not support the motion.

Assistant editor for in-depth news, Pieter du Toit, believes South Africa's response has been "an absolute disgrace and cop-out". 

He said South Africa has "chosen to side with a dictator who has sent in his tanks to pretty much eviscerate a sovereign country". 

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called Russia's President Vladimir Putin and reiterated his belief that the war should be resolved through mediation and negotiation. 

Ramaphosa said Russia appreciated "our balanced approach" and that, as a member of BRICS, South Africa had been approached to play a "mediation role".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6593 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 13082 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.42
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,988.20
0.0%
Silver
25.86
0.0%
Palladium
2,805.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,081.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
67,331
-0.4%
All Share
73,686
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,785
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,271
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,035
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo