53m ago

add bookmark

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

accreditation
Catherine Rice
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge David Unterhalter.
Judge David Unterhalter.
Theana Breugem
  • On Monday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended the same candidates as they had originally put forward for appointment as judges to the Constitutional Court.
  • After a legal challenge by CASAC, the high court ordered a rerun of the JSC's April interviews.
  • But, for a second time, two top legal minds, Judge David Unterhalter and advocate Alan Dodson, were excluded from the shortlist of candidates. 

Two internationally renowned legal minds, Judge David Unterhalter and advocate Alan Dodson did not make the candidate shortlist for possible appointment to the Constitutional Court.

What counted against them, it seemed, was the colour of their skin. Both are white males. 

On this week's episode of The Story, we speak to specialist legal journalist for News24, Karyn Maughan, about the politicised nature of the judicial selection process. We also talk to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law, about what precisely the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is looking for, and whether there has been enough transformation on the bench, in terms of race and gender. 

The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (CASAC) challenged the legality, rationality and constitutionality of the JSC's April process after obtaining the deliberations that informed the shortlisting of the five candidates.

Maughan said: "It emerged during those deliberations, that essentially Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had come with a pre-written list to those deliberations and basically informed the JSC members that these were the people that they should select."

She said there was very little "deliberative process" and some of the candidates had been subjected to "extremely politicised attacks". 

But despite a rerun of interviews, the JSC recommended the same candidates as before.

Maughan said a number of the people who made the shortlist were "excellent in the interviews", but she believed Judge Bashier Vally was the weakest of the candidates and "did not display a massively judicial temperament during his interviews".

During advocate Alan Dodson's interview, advocate Dali Mpofu said one of the obstacles Dodson faced in being appointed to the Constitutional Court was that he was a white male and that this was "the elephant in the room".

READ | Serjeant at the Bar: Streaks ahead, yet Judge David Unterhalter didn't make it... again

Maughan believes the inclusion of Vally in favour of the two white males created the impression that Unterhalter and Dodson were excluded based on their race and gender.

Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz, said it's unclear what criteria the JSC was looking for.

She said there had been attempts to have the JSC articulate what that should be. Fritz believed transformation "is not exhausted by consideration of demographics, that those appointed need to be able to embody a jurisprudential vision and lived experience that reflects a commitment to justice, to socio-economic transformation".

Fritz added that the bench should "reflect the composition of South Africa broadly, that it looks like the people of South Africa".

She said the transformation of the bench had been profound, but gender transformation remained a problem. 

"This is one of the great sadnesses about this round. In the April round there were eight candidates who were interviewed by the JSC. Of those eight, three were women. We know that they were fairly egregious demonstrations on the part of the JSC that it was not conducting the process in the way that it should," she told News24.

She added:

One of the most egregious instances was in respect of Judge Dhaya Pillay, and she, in fact, has not made herself available for consideration this round. So of the seven candidates, only two were women, and one has narrowed the pool of women who might be considered for appointment to the highest court, I think, as a result of the conduct of the JSC last time round. And I think it is a very stark underlining that when constitutional bodies such as the JSC fail to perform their functions, fail to discharge their functions properly, the harm cannot necessarily be repaired, even if that process is rerun.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david unterhalterjudiciaryconstitutional courtthe storyjsc
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1543 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2797 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5622 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

53m ago

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,757.28
0.0%
Silver
22.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,081.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,029.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
58,839
+0.2%
All Share
65,243
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,475
+2.7%
Industrial 25
82,566
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,044
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo