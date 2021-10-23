11h ago

add bookmark

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccination of teens underway - what you need to know

accreditation
Catherine Rice
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vaccinations of children between the ages of 12 and 17 started on Wednesday this week.
Vaccinations of children between the ages of 12 and 17 started on Wednesday this week.
  • On Wednesday this week, children between the ages of 12 and 17 were able to get Covid-19 vaccinations.
  • They do not need parental consent to get the jab.
  • SA's health regulator approved just one dose for children in a bid to mitigate any potential risks associated with a second dose. 

The government hopes to reach a target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by December, as South Africa continues to grapple with the third wave of the pandemic.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible to receive vaccinations, and do not need parental consent. This cohort consists of about 6.2 million people.

On this week's episode of The Story, we speak to investigative journalist Kyle Cowan, who has covered the pandemic extensively.

Cowan says South Africa is recording about 560 new Covid-19 cases a day, "which is very good news as we are approaching levels we last saw right at the beginning of the local pandemic in March/April of 2020".

He believes it is unlikely the government will reach its 70% target of adult vaccinations by December, and it is more likely that will only happen in January or February. 

Later in the show, we speak to a family physician, Dr Sheri Fanaroff, about the benefits of vaccinating teenagers, as well as the risks parents are concerned about.

Fanaroff says parents are understandably concerned, but that paediatric associations around the world have studied the data and endorsed vaccines for children.

"It also reduces the risk of long Covid" - which, she says, family doctors are seeing in some teenagers. 

Fanaroff says teenagers are not at risk of severe Covid, but there is a collective benefit that contributes to community protection.

She also says the risk of teenagers getting myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, is very small - with only "65 per million cases" after the second dose. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirusvaccines
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
50% - 2800 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1162 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,793.05
0.0%
Silver
24.33
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,043.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
+1.7%
All Share
67,051
+1.5%
Resource 10
62,969
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,659
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,849
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo