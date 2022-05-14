PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

Six people were killed in a mass shooting incident in Site C, Khayelitsha, on Sunday.

This is the third mass shooting in the township since March.

Police are investigating a range of crimes, including gangsterism and extortion.

There have been three mass shootings in Khayelitsha in just short of two months, resulting in the deaths of 17 people collectively.

On Sunday, six people were shot and killed outside a spaza shop in Site C in the early evening.

Police are investigating a range of crimes, including gangsterism and extortion. No arrests have been made.

This week on The Story, we speak to News24 reporter Jenni Evans who covered the incident.

Evans said although she could not talk to the rest of the province, she felt these mass killings were on the rise in Cape Town's biggest township.

READ | Woman hides under her bed as gunshots ring in Cape Town suburb

"Certainly, I feel as though there are more in Khayelitsha. It's almost as if you have one shooting, and you think that's it, and then a few weeks later there's another one and it's just as bad," she added.



News24 reported earlier this week two more people had been arrested in connection with the mass shooting that took place in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, in March.

This brings the number of arrests made in connection with the first two mass shootings to three.

Researcher Thando George from the Social Justice Coalition, which operates on the ground in Khayelitsha, said residents have been feeling unsafe for some time now.

"These issues aren't new, but they are being treated as if they are by SAPS," she added.

According to George, the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry was issued in 2014 but those recommendations have not yet been implemented.

"It's only towards the end of last year, beginning of this year, when the minister started speaking about increasing police visibility. But those are things that have been in discussions, from civil society, for a long time," she said.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to the mass shooting on Sunday.