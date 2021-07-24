PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

Security cluster ministers have contradicted each other about who was responsible for the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

ANC factional battles are playing out in the security cluster, putting the country's security at risk.

President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled the unrest an "attempted insurrection".

South Africa's governmental security agencies have come under the spotlight since the chaos that ensued after the arrest and incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma on 8 July. President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the violence and looting was planned. So why did police, military, and intelligence agencies fail to avert the rampage?

This week on The Story, we speak to News24 assistant editor for in-depth news, Pieter du Toit, and News24 parliamentary reporter Jason Felix, about what went wrong and what needs to happen to protect the lives and property of South Africans in the future.

Du Toit believes there are "red lights flashing" on the way to becoming a failed state, and "we need to turn things around while we still can". He said we aren't there yet, but we need to interrogate what needs to be done to avert that becoming a reality. He added that ministers in the security cluster are out of their depth, and should be replaced.

Parliamentary reporter Jason Felix said Parliament is set to establish an inquiry committee to investigate who was responsible for what and who gave information to whom.