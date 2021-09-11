1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

  • The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday postponed Jacob Zuma's corruption trial to 21 and 22 September.
  • This will allow time for the assessment of medical records. 
  • The DA has lodged a court application to set aside Zuma's medical parole.

Former president Jacob Zuma had served just 61 days of a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, when he was released on medical parole due to ill health.

The Medical Parole Advisory Board found that his condition was stable and refused the application brought by his doctors, but that decision was overruled by Correctional Services boss Arthur Fraser. 

In this week's episode of The Story, we speak to specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan to find out how these latest developments will impact Zuma's arms deal corruption case and whether he will be fit to stand trial.

The trial was postponed on Thursday to 21 and 22 September, to give the State-appointed medical team time to assess the medical evidence.

READ | Arthur Fraser admits board did not approve medical parole for Zuma

We also speak to Professor Lukas Muntingh, of the University of the Western Cape.

Muntingh says the history of medical parole is "somewhat tainted by controversy". He says large numbers of prisoners, in the 90s, had HIV, developed Aids, and there were allegations that the department was taking too long to make decisions regarding medical parole in those cases.

He unpacks the specific legal requirements governing medical parole.

Muntingh says the decision to release Zuma on medical parole was an "administrative one, and is therefore reviewable".

