PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

Too Many Enemies, a brand new podcast series, explores the assassination of a billionaire. Brought to you by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime, in partnership with News24, and produced by Volume.

The murder of billionaire businessman, Wandile Bozwana, made headlines in October 2015, after he was killed in a hail of bullets on a highway in Pretoria. The former cop died at the age of 43, shielding his business partner, Mpho Baloyi, from their attackers.

In last week's episode, we were told that Vusi "Kehkhe" Mathibela allegedly arranged the hitmen who killed Bozwana. He is currently on trial and vehemently denies the claims. 

But, who ordered the hit on Bozwana?

In the second episode of Too Many Enemies, producer Paul McNally sets out to investigate allegations that the hit was ordered by prominent ANC politician, Supra Mahumapelo, while he was the premier of the North West Province. 

Just kilometres away from where Bozwana was shot, he meets a source, who gives him insight into the evidence police have gathered on the Bozwana assassination case.

McNally also speaks to SABC political journalist, Samkelo Maseko, about Mahumapelo's controversial premiership. 

From last week's episode, we know that Bozwana and Mahumapelo were close at one point, but their relationship had soured. 

Former North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo.
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA â?? OCTOBER 2: Police at th
Police at the crime scene where Wandile Bozwana was gunned down in Pretoria on 2 October 2015.

Journalist Baldwin Ndaba helps McNally unpack the allegations against Mahumapelo and the deals Bozwana was doing at the time of his murder.

Mahumapelo has denied the allegations on several occasions, calling it "fabricated lies". He also refused to comment on the matter for this podcast.

Too Many Enemies is a story involving top politicians, taxi bosses and assassins. The series will look at what the assassination of Wandile Bozwana means for the state of politics, crime and justice in South Africa today. 

New episodes will be released weekly on News24. 

*A media clip used in this episode is courtesy of the SABC.

