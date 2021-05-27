PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

Too Many Enemies, a new podcast series, explores the assassination of a billionaire. Brought to you by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime, in partnership with News24, and produced by Volume.

In this week's episode of Too Many Enemies, producer Paul McNally heads to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, to see Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela and his co-accused in the flesh.



Mathibela, Sipho Hudla, Robert Mathupha and Bongingkosi Khumal stand accused of murdering Wandile Bozwana.

The former cop turned billionaire businessman was killed in a hail of bullets on a highway in Pretoria in October 2015. He died at the age of 43, shielding his business partner, Mpho Baloyi, from their attackers.



The accused have pleaded not guilty to his murder.

McNally speaks to journalist Tankiso Makhetha, who divulges details of the power Mathibela wielded in Mamelodi. For one, the notorious taxi boss has been accused of running extortion operations in the area.

Mathibela denies this and has stated that the allegations are "absolute madness".

The charges of extortion against him were also subsequently withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after witnesses in the case refused to cooperate with authorities.

Journalist Zelda Venter, tells McNally that Mathibela has "fascinated her from the start".

Together they look at the evidence against Mathibela - CCTV footage, cellphone records and damning statements by his co-accused.



Sipho Hudla's confession is, however, much contested. He's retracted the statement and said it was made under duress.

Finally, Mark Shaw of the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime shares his insight into the occurrence of assassins turning against each other.

The accused appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria just last week. Their attempt to have the charges against them dismissed after the State closed its case failed.

They argued that the State had presented no prima facie evidence proving that the accused had committed the crimes they were charged with.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa refused the Section 174 application and ordered that the accused put their defences to the court. The matter has been postponed to 25 October.

Too Many Enemies is a story involving top politicians, taxi bosses and assassins. This six-part series looks at what the assassination of Wandile Bozwana means for the state of politics, crime and justice in South Africa today.

