QUICK TAKE | Watch: Karyn Maughan analyses day one of the Zuma trial

Former president Jacob Zuma and his corruption co-accused, French arms company Thales, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday morning.

Both parties pleaded not guilty to the charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Prosecutor Billy Downer, during proceedings, said the State needed additional time to respond to the "special plea" raised by Zuma and his legal team, who argued that Downer should be removed from the case.

The plea will be argued on 19 July, when the parties are expected to return to court.

Downer then proceeded to put the indictment to Zuma and Thales.

News24's specialist legal journalist, Karyn Maughan, followed proceedings closely in court.

She breaks down everything you need to know about the first day of affairs in this long-awaited trial, in just over a minute.