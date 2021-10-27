WATCH LIVE | Town Hall: Who will govern eThekwini? Join us as we grill the candidates

27 Oct

Town Hall: Who will govern eThekwini? Join us as we grill the candidates

Voters will go to the polls to vote for their local representatives in the municipal elections on 1 November.

Politicians have been on the campaign trail, falling over their collective feet to beg for South Africans' votes. But it's increasingly clear that the cities and towns most parties want returned to their control are falling apart.

News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter has helped our readers separate the wheat from the chaff, grilling candidates in a series of town halls in the run-up to the elections. This week, News24's Town Hall will shine the spotlight on the eThekwini metro.

Hunter will host our fifth and final instalment in the series on Thursday at 13:00. You can watch it live on News24.

Joining her is ANC councillor candidate and number one on the ANC candidates list Thabani Nyawose, Nicole Graham, DA eThekwini caucus leader, Vusi Khoza, EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, and IFP eThekwini metro chairperson Mdu Nkosi.

Voter apathy is a major concern in the eThekwini metro, and political parties have raised concerns about possible low voter turnout in the elections.

New registrations here represented less than 25% of registrations, compared to the level in 2016. The ANC's firm majority in the eThekwini Municipality is at risk, not from opposition parties, but due to rising ANC voter despondency and ANC members being at the centre of efforts to de-campaign the governing party.

'ANC's biggest problem'

Voter despondency is also on the rise following the unrest that plagued the area in July. The unrest claimed hundreds of lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and affected some 95 000 businesses.

"The ANC's biggest problem in eThekwini is the ANC," Nyawose told Hunter. The party said while it had internal challenges, it did not expect to be voted out.

The largest opposition party, the DA, which was looking to increase its electoral share of 27% in the metro, conceded that the ANC had become an enemy unto itself in eThekwini.

"You see ANC members pulling down ANC posters. You see fights in ANC meetings where three women were gunned down (in Inanda). Council has not sat on three occasions because the ANC caucus could not agree on matters," Graham said.

The EFF has made a play for eThekwini in the 2021 polls, saying they believe they could win the metro outright.

Nkosi said low voter turnout was a "major concern". "We are trying our best, as the IFP, to encourage them, and we say... 'Even though the ruling party did not deliver, you can't expect anything to be done if we don't kick them out'," he said.

Hunter will press the candidates on the possibility of a coalition in the metro, rampant corruption, the July unrest, and what the opposition has to offer voters in this hour-long discussion.

daanceffifpkwazulu-nataldurbantown hallpoliticselections 2021
