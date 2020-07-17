WATCH | 180 arrested during Tshwane raids, cigarettes seized

Law enforcement officials in Tshwane have arrested 180 people during operation "O Kae Molao" in Lyttelton and Wierdabrug.

One suspect believed to be selling illicit cigarettes ran away, leaving their stash behind.

Officials will increase their visibility over the weekend in various areas of Tshwane.

Law enforcement officers in Tshwane arrested 180 people after raiding the areas of Lyttelton and Wierdabrug during the early hours of Thursday morning as part of operation "O Kae Molao".

Among those arrested where two two alleged rapists.

Police, members of the Gauteng Traffic Department and the South African National Defence Force conducted raids, which resulted in the arrest of various people wanted for crimes such as murder, robbery and gender-based violence.

Members of the local crime intelligence unit also arrested five people for the possession of dagga and other drugs.

SEE | Thieves hit Cape Town bottle store and clear out whiskey stock

During the operation continued, almost 300 cars were randomly checked at block-and-searches at various intersections. This led to the arrest of a suspect for the theft of a motor vehicle.

Police also seized cigarettes after a person who had been selling them illegally ran away, leaving the stash behind.

SAPS' Major General Tommy Mthombeni said in a statement that law enforcement would be increasing their visibility in Tshwane over the weekend.

"As we head into the weekend, we will continue to heighten police visibility in Tshwane and most importantly, while we strive to protect our people during these trying times, it remains the responsibility of each of us to remind everyone around us, including the communities we serve, about the importance of practicing the non-pharmaceutical measures against Covid-19," he said.