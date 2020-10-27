1h ago

WATCH | 2 CIT guards wounded after being ambushed by armed robbers in Ekurhuleni

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • A cash-in-transit van was bombed and robbed on Monday evening. Two guards were severely injured after the robbers opened fire on them.
  • The injured guards were airlifted to a nearby hospital. 
  • An unknown number of suspects managed to flee the scene. 

Two guards transporting money were airlifted to hospital after they were ambushed by several armed suspects.

They sustained gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder. The incident happened between the Founders View and Illiondale intersections in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, on Monday evening. 

Colonel Brenda Muridili, the police spokesperson in charge of cash-in-transit cases, told News24 in a statement a case of robbery and attempted murder had been opened. 

WATCH | Residents scramble for money following cash-in-transit bombing

"The suspects fired at the cash van. Members from Sebenza SAPS unit came across the incident and the suspects started to shoot at them. The members returned fire. The suspects managed to use explosives to bomb the cash van and fled in a white VW Golf 7 and a white Ford Ranger," Muridili said.

Both the injured guards were airlifted to hospital for medical attention. No police officers were injured during the shootout. 

The police have appealed to the public for any information. 

