WATCH | 2020's top news in 6 minutes

The year 2020 has finally come to an end, but before its last hurrah, we take a look back at some the moments that made headlines this past year.



The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly turned this year into an unforgettable one for the world. Since the virus was first detected in South Africa in March 2020, citizens had to adapt to a new way of living during an unprecedented long-term lockdown.

The public was forced to stay in their homes without any contact with their loved ones. The economy was hit hard as most businesses were forced to close their doors and health officials and departments became overwhelmed with the influx of patients affected by the virus.

The year 2020 is also saw various arrests of high profile political figures, such as ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule in connection with his alleged involvement in an asbestos tender in the Free State, as well as the alleged killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies police officers.

However, it was not all doom and gloom. Earlier this year South African's welcomed back Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi after winning the international competition in 2019. The world also saw people banding together to feed the hungry during lockdown.