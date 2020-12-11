WATCH | 2.4m black mamba had to be flooded out after sneakily hiding in a hole in a wall in Durban

A 2.4m black mamba was found hiding in a hole in a wall of a Durban home.

The snake was released to a nearby nature reserve.

Poisonous reptiles are common in KZN because of the favourable weather conditions.

A 2.4m-long black mamba gave seasoned snake catcher Nick Evans a run for his money by sneakily hiding itself in a hole in a wall in Reservoir Hills, Durban, late last month.



Evans soon realised his tongs would not be an effective tool to capture the slithery creature, so he got creative.

"It was the first time I have ever flooded out a mamba. There was no other way to get it out without disturbing it. After a lot of waiting, it worked," he told News24.



Evans used a hosepipe to fill up the hole with water.

As the water levels started to rise, the snake was pushed out of its hiding place.

After capturing the snake, Evans released it into a nearby nature reserve.

He said although it is not mating season for black mambas, they are common all year round in KwaZulu-Natal because of the warm weather, lush greenery and the abundance of rats and feral cats.