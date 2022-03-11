1h ago

WATCH | 3 suspects break into a woman's car in Joburg CBD

Amy Gibbings
Local security company FASDA Protection has released video footage of three suspects breaking into a woman's car in the Johannesburg CBD.

The incident happened on Monday.

The footage shows one suspect breaking into the vehicle, while the other opens the car doors looking for items to steal. He seemingly removes a black bag from the car.

A nearby car guard idly watches on as the events unfold.  

READ | 'Sandton Tinder swindler' to spend another weekend behind bars

FASDA Protection spokesperson Matthew Brooks told News24 opportunistic crimes like these were on the rise in the CBD.

"It's the lower rungs of criminal activity, but they are professional and know what they are doing," he said.

According to Brooks, cars like Chevrolets or Fords have central locking systems that were easy to break after they have been locked.

"You can see he probably slides something down the window to pop up the lock. Sometimes, they can simply break the lock mechanism to open the door."

He encouraged people to remove the "opportunity" in these crimes.

"Don't leave any valuables or goods in plain sight. Opportunistic crimes only happen if there is opportunity," Brooks said.

