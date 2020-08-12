WATCH | 31 gas cylinders stolen from petrol station in Midrand, loaded into minibus taxi

Thirty-one gas cylinders were stolen from a petrol station in Midrand, Johannesburg, last Thursday.

The gas cylinders were loaded into a white minibus taxi. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

The police are investigating a case of business robbery and no arrests have yet been made.

The occupants of a white minibus taxi were caught on CCTV camera stealing gas cylinders from a petrol station in Midrand, Johannesburg, last Thursday.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The footage shows the suspects emptying the cage housing the canisters, and loading them into the taxi. They even appear to close the cage's gate before making a speedy getaway.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele confirmed the incident, saying 31 cylinders were reported stolen. "Police are investigating a case of business robbery."

No arrests have been made yet.

