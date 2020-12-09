WATCH | 5 dead after Kempton Park shooting and high-speed chase

Five people were killed after a shooting and high-speed chase in Kempton Park.

Footage of the hot pursuit was captured on a resident's CCTV camera.

Three security guards and two of the suspects were fatally shot.

Three security guards were shot and killed in a white Toyota bakkie belonging to a security company, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital, he confirmed.

"Police in Gauteng launched a search for unknown suspects, who were allegedly driving in three vehicles - two VW Polos and a Mercedes Benz with unknown registration numbers."

Police gave chase and a resident's CCTV cameras captured footage of the hot pursuit.

"The armed suspects were believed to be behind the earlier fatal shooting of the three security officers," Makhubele said.

The suspects were eventually cornered in Beach Street, Northmead.

After an exchange of gunfire with the police two suspects were fatally wounded. The third suspect, who was the driver, was wounded and taken to hospital, where he is under police guard.

"During the arrest, police recovered two AK-47 rifles from the suspects' vehicle. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined," said Makhubele.