WATCH | 51 South Africans evacuated from Sudan arrive safely at OR Tambo Airport

South African nationals trapped in Sudan arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

They were welcomed by emotional family members.

The survivors told News24 they had to duck when bullets and bombs were fired.

Emotions ran high when 51 South African citizens, who had been trapped in war-torn Sudan, arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.



Family members and those evacuated couldn't hide their tears.

Jacky Mampana, one of the evacuees, told News24 he and his young children had been living in fear.

"It was a horrendous experience being in a situation where you don't know if you are going to live or not. The way the war started… it started out of the blue.

"Nobody was prepared. We didn't have enough food in the house, not enough water in the house… As the days went [by] it was not just about ducking bullets, but now you were getting worried about having enough food," Mampana said.

He said it broke him to see his children run for cover every time a bomb went off.

"In my situation, it was harder because I had my little ones with me. It was really hard as every time a bomb goes off, they have to run into the bedroom, and that tore me apart," Mampana said.

Derek Morris, a parent to one of the evacuees, said it had been a stressful time for the family.

"It has been two weeks of hell, getting calls from him and hearing bullets in the background flying…they had water and food while hiding, which eventually ran out.

"I'm feeling very great that he's coming back, any parent will be happy to get their child back, but it has been very stressful," Morris said.

Sadie Modley, another evacuee, said they saw military jets targeting the airport and other government facilities.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor were at the airport to welcome the citizens.

"We feel for the people of Sudan, who are experiencing a terrible conflict, and we pray that that conflict will end. We are really happy that you are back home," Pandor told the 51 South Africans.

Pandor thanked the SA National Defence Force, the State Security Agency, diplomatic staff and officials, and the South African Ambassador to Sudan.

"For those who were particularly in very conflict-ridden areas, I do advise they make use of counselling services. We have both in the public and private sector. It is traumatic to be caught up in such a terrible armed situation and we should not undermine the impact it has," Pandor said.

On 15 April, clashes broke out between rival military factions in Sudan as a result of a power struggle within the country's military leadership.



