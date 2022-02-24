WATCH | 6 armed men storm KwaZulu-Natal shop

Police are looking for six armed men who stormed a local business in Durban on Monday.



CCTV footage shows the men entering the store at 06:00 – guns in hand.

They confront two men seated near the entrance and force their way into the shop.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the men demanded cellphones and money from the business owner, but left with less than they bargained for.

"The complainant pressed the panic button, and the suspects fled the scene with two cellphones," said Mbele.

A case of robbery was opened at the Mayville police station.

Mbele told News24 that no shots were fired during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

