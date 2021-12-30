WATCH | A highway robbery, Zuma goes to jail, 'First iPad' goes missing: News24's most watched videos of 2021

2021, by most accounts, felt like an extension of the year before. Although many moments have shaped the way this year will be remembered, there are some which stand out more than others. Now, as South Africans prepare to welcome the New Year, and the promise it brings, News24 takes a look back on some of the most-watched videos that kept audiences coming back for more.

Guns blazing: Armed gang rob motorist of R450 000 in attack on Gauteng's N4

A gang of robbers opened fire on a motorist travelling on the N4 highway in Gauteng in April, forcing the car to a standstill in the emergency lane.

Brazen thieves stole R450 000 from the victim's vehicle.

Scenes from the brazen robbery were captured on dashcam and circulated on social media.

Knife-wielding man shot after attacking cops, motorists on Joburg road

A knife-wielding man who attacked police officers and motorists was shot and wounded after a tense stand-off in Johannesburg in May.

The shirtless man got into a fight with police on the N17 Wemmer Pan Road on the city's outskirts.

Footage shot by News24 shows the man attempting to stab officers. Police were seemingly reluctant to shoot the man due to questions about his mental state.

Julius Malema to Pan-African Parliament member: 'I'll kill you outside'

A session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) devolved into chaos in May, with Julius Malema seen threatening a fellow member of the parliament.

The parliament was meant to hold elections for the new bureau, but the session was adjourned after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. In line with the precautionary measures in place, the precinct in Midrand had to be evacuated.

But members of the PAP resisted, challenging the ruling from acting president Fortune Charumbira.

As different members tried to speak, the session became chaotic and in one scene, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is seen arguing with a member of the Malian delegation.

'The violence must come to an end,' says Ramaphosa amid rampant looting across South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa pleaded for calm in July when he addressed the nation amid ongoing riots, warning that those involved in the public violence would face the full might of the law.

Ramaphosa also announced the deployment of the SANDF to assist with quelling the unrest.

Why is Jacob Zuma going to jail? News24 explains

Earlier this year, the Constitutional Court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, in relation to an order to appear before the State Capture Inquiry. The apex court sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

But the story of Zuma's 15-month sentence actually starts more than five years ago, on 9 December 2015, when he abruptly fired the country's finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene, and replaced him with the unknown ANC MP Des van Rooyen.

In this explainer, News24 unpacks the events that led to Zuma being found guilty of contempt of court on 29 June.

ConCourt to hear ex-president Jacob Zuma's application to have sentence overturned

In July, amid the violent unrest which gripped parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the Constitutional Court heard former president Jacob Zuma's application to have his prison sentence overturned.

Zuma sought a rescission of the contempt of court ruling made against him by the Constitutional Court.

His lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, argued that the apex court made "fundamental rescindable errors".

Mpofu spent more than five hours trying to convince the justices of the Constitutional Court that Zuma's section 35 rights in terms of the Constitution were denied, arguing that the former president deserved the right to a fair trial.

Nerveless CIT driver foils Pretoria heist

Extraordinary footage emerged earlier this year of an attempted cash-in-transit heist that was foiled due to the driver's driving prowess and nerves of steel.

As the action-packed video starts – recorded in the cabin of the CIT vehicle – over a dozen muffled gunshots ring out, one of which partially shatters the bulletproof window on the driver's side.

The driver immediately reacts, appearing to ram into one of the vehicles before speeding off.

First iPad trends on Twitter after being 'stolen'

The hashtag iPad briefly made it to Twitter's trending list in South Africa in June, thanks to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who misplaced his device in the moments before a speech.

Ramaphosa was in Cape Town, visiting the city's port, where he addressed the media.

He could not start his speech when called to the podium because his iPad had "been stolen".

