WATCH | A look back on the stories that left us inspired and feeling hopeful in 2021

MAMMA DELFT KEEPS MATRICULANTS MOTIVATED WITH DAILY BREAKFAST

Wilhelmina Heynes rolls out the red carpet for matriculants in Cape Town every morning during the school week.

"This is a space where they can come and chill, offload while being served a tasty breakfast. The matrics leave feeling much better," Heynes told News24 with a smile.

Heynes, who's affectionately called Mamma Delft, runs a breakfast kitchen in Delft. Every morning, matric pupils are guaranteed a warm breakfast before school starts.

BEAT ROOTS AND GARDENS: ASPIRING ARTIST SWOPS SPADE FOR MIC TO DROP KWAITO TUNES

Vusi Mqenya is a familiar face in the small, coastal village of Jacobsbaai, where he helps keep residents' lush gardens pristine.

But gardening is not his first love – kwaito is. He developed an interest in music as a child growing up in Zimbabwe.

Although his music has not left the borders of Vredenburg, where he lives, the residents are his biggest fans.

ALL ABOARD! MEET THE SOWETO CANOE CLUB HELPING YOUTH OVERCOME THEIR FEAR OF WATER

The scores of children happily paddling away on the Orlando Dam in Soweto have become a familiar sight to passers-by.

Every week, at around sunset, the Soweto Canoe and Recreation Club hosts training sessions for children in the community.

The club encourages disadvantaged children from Soweto to embrace water, instead of fearing it.

"The Soweto Canoe and Recreation Club is a home away from home that we are trying to create for the kids when they come back from school. We are trying to pull them away from the streets and make them better people," said Nkosi Mzolo, coach and manager at the club.

THE SKY'S THE LIMIT: PILOT DELIVERS ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES TO REMOTE SA COMMUNITIES

A chance encounter with a pilot changed the trajectory of Kelly Slinger's life forever.

The then-matriculant traded her dream of a life in the courtroom for a life in the cockpit.

Slingers, now a pilot, has dedicated her time to spreading hope through flight by serving remote communities, and inspiring young women to pursue their dreams in aviation along the way.

The 29-year-old established a non-profit organisation, The Plane Project, in 2014 - and, through this initiative, married her love for flying and social justice.

MODERN MEDICINE: CANCER SURVIVOR'S NEW FACE BRINGS RENEWED HOPE

When you press Luan Adams about his life goals and dreams, his answer is simple.

"One of my dreams is to stop seeing the doctor a lot."

Over the past 12 years, he's had countless hospital visits and has undergone many treatments to help save his life.

Back in 2009, at the age of 21, Adams developed sinus problems. He knew something was wrong when his face began to swell.

He visited his doctor for a sinus flush - but, when the problem persisted, and none of the medication he had been prescribed seemed to work, he sought a second opinion.

A dentist eventually referred Adams to a specialist at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, where he received devastating news.

"I went to Steve Biko, and the nurse said: 'You know what, I think it's cancer'," Adams told News24.

ON TIME: FORTY-THREE YEARS LATER, CAPE TOWN HOROLOGIST STILL TICKS ALL THE RIGHT BOXES

Louis Nigrini is a stickler for time, and it all started with his father's Zobo pocket watches.

"I would take the watches apart and see if I could fix them. Over the years, I got better and was able to repair them," Nigrini told News24.

As a child, his hands were his greatest assets. "I have always had an interest in machinery and gears." As a teenager, his teacher introduced him to a local watch technician and they hit it off. "I came to buy a part for a watch, and he told me I should come work at his shop on weekends and during the school holidays." Forty-three years later, Nigrini owns Suidpunt Horlosies, the shop where he started his career. READ MORE SOWETO TATTOO PARLOUR TURNS SELF-HARM SCARS INTO ART FOR MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS CAMPAIGN Ndumiso Ramate, 34, and his business partner, Sibusisio Dlamini, took their craft to the next level after starting an initiative to support people struggling with mental health.

The duo own Soweto Ink, a tattoo shop situated in the heart of the historic township.

In October, they pledged to offer free tattoos to people who wanted to cover-up self-harm or other scars during Mental Health Awareness month.