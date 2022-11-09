WATCH | 'Absolute chaos' on N4 in Pretoria following cash-in-transit heist

An unknown number of suspects in multiple vehicles attacked a cash-in-transit van on the N4 highway in Pretoria.

An escort vehicle overturned, and four security officials were injured.

Numerous cars were strewn across the highway.

Police are hunting for an unknown number of suspects following a brazen cash-in-transit robbery on the N4 highway in Pretoria on Wednesday.

According to police, the cash-in-transit van and an escort vehicle were attacked by suspects in multiple vehicles between the Simon Vermooten off-ramp and Rossouw Street.

"Both the escort vehicle and the cash truck collided with the suspects' vehicles," police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

"The escort vehicle is reported to have overturned, and two security guards were injured in the process. The driver of the cash truck and his crew member also sustained injuries from the impact."

The suspects made off with three firearms, a rifle, two pistols and an undisclosed amount of money.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111," Netshiunda said.

Emer-G-Med paramedics who responded to the scene said four security officials were left with moderate injuries.

Paramedics described the scene as absolute chaos, noting multiple vehicles were strewn across the highway and the cash-in-transit van appeared to have been blown up.

"The four security officers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care," Emer-G-Med said in a statement.

"There were no fatalities reported."