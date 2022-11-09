45m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'Absolute chaos' on N4 in Pretoria following cash-in-transit heist

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • An unknown number of suspects in multiple vehicles attacked a cash-in-transit van on the N4 highway in Pretoria.
  • An escort vehicle overturned, and four security officials were injured.
  • Numerous cars were strewn across the highway. 

Police are hunting for an unknown number of suspects following a brazen cash-in-transit robbery on the N4 highway in Pretoria on Wednesday. 

According to police, the cash-in-transit van and an escort vehicle were attacked by suspects in multiple vehicles between the Simon Vermooten off-ramp and Rossouw Street.

"Both the escort vehicle and the cash truck collided with the suspects' vehicles," police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

"The escort vehicle is reported to have overturned, and two security guards were injured in the process. The driver of the cash truck and his crew member also sustained injuries from the impact."

The suspects made off with three firearms, a rifle, two pistols and an undisclosed amount of money. 

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111," Netshiunda said.

READ | Hacksaw blades, poachers, dodgy guards: Inside the daring Makhanda prison break

Emer-G-Med paramedics who responded to the scene said four security officials were left with moderate injuries. 

Paramedics described the scene as absolute chaos, noting multiple vehicles were strewn across the highway and the cash-in-transit van appeared to have been blown up. 

"The four security officers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care," Emer-G-Med said in a statement. 

"There were no fatalities reported."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 649 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 2791 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7041 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.81
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,709.18
-0.2%
Silver
21.29
-0.3%
Palladium
1,891.00
-1.7%
Platinum
990.14
-1.3%
Brent Crude
95.36
-2.7%
Top 40
62,832
+0.7%
All Share
69,469
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,816
+1.9%
Industrial 25
81,461
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,848
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

10h ago

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

3h ago

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo