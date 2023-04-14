WATCH | Actor Gregg Pettigrew allegedly guns down lover

On Thursday, local actor Gregg Pettigrew, 51, allegedly shot and killed his 29-year-old lover in Kempton Park, Gauteng, before attempting to take his own life.

The shooting occurred in Pettigrew's home, a rental cottage in the area.

Police received an emergency call from the landlord and were on the scene shortly after.

Norkem Park Police spokesperson Colonel Barbara-Anne Ferreira told News24 they found a dead male on the scene.

"The other male was still in the bed, next to the male, and he had a firearm in his hand," she said.

She said he was drowsy.

"We noticed that there were tablets. He drank an overdose of tablets."

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told News24's Nicole McCain earlier on Friday that the man was at the "local hospital under police guard".

Pettigrew played the character of Gé on the local soap, Getroud Met Rugby.

He's expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 April.

Ferreira said he'd be charged with murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

She said the family of the deceased was traumatised.