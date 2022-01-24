24 Jan

add bookmark

WATCH LIVE | Africa in 2022: We delve into the prospects and challenges facing the continent

accreditation
News24
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit African economies hard. 

However, the recently launched African Continental Free Trade Area offers an opportunity to boost intra-African trade, helping to overcome the recession and recover from the devastating economic impact of Covid-19. 

A consistent rollout of vaccination programmes could curb the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19 but could also revive travel and tourism in Africa, provided there are no further international travel restrictions.

The upcoming European Union-African Union (AU) summit in February and the COP27 climate summit in Egypt are opportunities to call for more investment and job creation in Africa and to further align Africa's priorities with those of its international partners.

With this in mind, News24's Africa Desk, together with the Institute for Security Studies and the Hanns Seidel Foundation, is organising a discussion with African analysts about significant upcoming developments and events on the continent in 2022. 

Will the African Union step up its efforts to develop an effective conflict prevention, conflict management, and peacekeeping strategy? 

Given its own political and socio-economic challenges, what role can South Africa play to promote peace and economic development in the region? 

What are the opportunities for international cooperation, and what needs to be done to improve Africa's development trajectory further?

To answer these and other questions, join us for a discussion on Thursday at 12:00.

Join News24's Africa Desk journalist Lenin Ndebele; executive director for the Institute for Security Studies, Dr Fonteh Akum; executive director at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, Professor Cheryl Hendricks. 

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, a senior researcher and project leader for Southern Africa at the Institute for Security Studies, will moderate the conversation. 

Register here.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 793 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1542 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,811.99
-0.4%
Silver
23.24
-1.2%
Palladium
2,360.65
+1.1%
Platinum
1,036.28
+0.2%
Brent Crude
89.96
+2.0%
Top 40
66,623
-1.1%
All Share
73,014
-1.1%
Resource 10
74,804
-0.6%
Industrial 25
89,900
-1.7%
Financial 15
14,846
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo