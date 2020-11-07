WATCH | Americans take to the streets to celebrate Biden win

Americans took to the streets on Saturday to celebrate president-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump.

In Times Square, New York, people chanted: "Trump is out, Biden in."

But it wasn't all elation, as Trump supporters gathered outside Georgia's state capitol building.

Large crowds gathered in states across the US in riotous celebrations as Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday.

AFP recorded visuals of crowds cheering and cars hooting in the US capital of Washington DC to express their pleasure with the outcome of the election.

Large crowds gathered in New York's Times Square, chanting "this is what democracy looks like", after Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Supporters also celebrated with signs and cheers outside the Chase Centre, a convention centre located in Wilmington, Delaware, where the president-elect is due to give a victory speech on Saturday night.

Outside the Philadelphia Convention Centre, Biden supporters gathered opposite supporters of Trump. The latter sported placards which depicted the words, "stop the steal".

And, in Atlanta, it wasn't all elation either. Trump supporters here flocked to Georgia's state capitol building to voice their displeasure at the outcome of the election.

In recent days, Biden's tweets called for patience and calm, and to let the process work itself out as all the votes were counted.

"We may be opponents - but we are not enemies. We are Americans," he said in another tweet.

On Saturday, he made a promise to be a president for all Americans.

"America, I'm honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a president for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," Biden said in a tweet.

Celebrations also reached Biden's ancestral home of Ballina, Co Mayo, Ireland.

Businesses all over the town displayed posters and American flags, while locals sipped champagne in celebration, PA Media reported.