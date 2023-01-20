WATCH | Angry North West residents pelt police with stones, torch two cement trucks

Police in the North West had their work cut out for them on Thursday.



They found themselves in the crosshairs of angry protesters who'd taken to the streets of Lichtenburg.

Residents were upset because of poor service delivery. They have had prolonged periods without water.

Videos show some residents pelting police vans with stones.

"A planned operation was conducted whereby 10 suspects were arrested for public violence, and they will appear in court shortly," police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma told News24.

Angry residents had torched two cement trucks, he said.

As a result, some of the main roads had to be closed.

As tensions continue, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will visit the province on Friday.

In a statement, his department said he'd conduct site visits and workshops to find lasting solutions to the water and sanitation challenges.



