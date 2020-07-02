WATCH | Another Cape Town field hospital near completion as it prepares for Covid-19 patients

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited the Brackengate field hospital on Wednesday.

The facility has a capacity of 330 beds and the first patients will be admitted by 10 July.

It is one of three field hospitals built ahead of the province's projected peak.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, joined by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, on Wednesday toured the new Brackengate field hospital site in Cape Town.

It is one of three field hospitals built in the metro ahead of the province's projected peak.

"This hospital is world class. If I see what is being done around the world, I can say that we have a world class facility," Winde said.

The centre has a capacity of 330 beds and the first patients will be admitted by 10 July.

He applauded the innovation being used in the hospital, to make the patients' stay more comfortable.

"How we have managed to find all these innovative ideas amazes me," he said.

Patients admitted to the facility will be given a tablet and wifi access to connect with loved ones at home.

The hospital has also been fitted out with a pharmacy, a mobile x-ray machine and on-site specialists to assist patients.