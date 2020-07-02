36m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Another Cape Town field hospital near completion as it prepares for Covid-19 patients

Bertram Malgas
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde visited the Brackengate field hospital on Wednesday. 
  • The facility has a capacity of 330 beds and the first patients will be admitted by 10 July.
  • It is one of three field hospitals built ahead of the province's projected peak. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, joined by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, on Wednesday toured the new Brackengate field hospital site in Cape Town.

It is one of three field hospitals built in the metro ahead of the province's projected peak.

"This hospital is world class. If I see what is being done around the world, I can say that we have a world class facility," Winde said. 

The centre has a capacity of 330 beds and the first patients will be admitted by 10 July.

He applauded the innovation being used in the hospital, to make the patients' stay more comfortable. 

"How we have managed to find all these innovative ideas amazes me," he said.  

Patients admitted to the facility will be given a tablet and wifi access to connect with loved ones at home.  

The hospital has also been fitted out with a pharmacy, a mobile x-ray machine and on-site specialists to assist patients.

Related Links
WATCH | This Eastern Cape hospital is running out of sanitiser at its doors, say staff
WATCH | Covid-19: Inside a NMB hospital where dirt lines hallways, doctors clean wards
WATCH | Covid-19: 'We didn't know who was going to be next' - EC hospital worker's fear
Read more on:
alan windecape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
26% - 2231 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2043 votes
No I don't
50% - 4197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.07
(+0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.58)
Gold
1777.36
(+0.56)
Silver
18.04
(+0.38)
Platinum
808.01
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1903.00
(+0.34)
All Share
54617.19
(+1.54)
Top 40
50309.77
(+1.49)
Financial 15
10214.89
(+2.12)
Industrial 25
76156.33
(+1.23)
Resource 10
50768.18
(+1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo