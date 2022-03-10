1h ago

WATCH | Armed gang steal high-value camera gear from Joburg store

Chanté Schatz
  • High-value camera gear was stolen from a Johannesburg store earlier this week.
  • A group of armed men stormed the store and left within minutes before police and security arrived.
  • The staff received trauma counselling following the incident.

Staff at a Johannesburg camera store are still dealing with the trauma after an armed gang swooped in and stole multiple high-value items on Tuesday.

CCTV footage from CameraTek's security cameras in Randburg show the suspects, guns in hand, forcing their way onto the premises.

Minutes later, the men are seen throwing several boxes into one of the getaway vehicles' boots before speeding off. 

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said several items, including cameras, were taken.

"The suspects took valuable cameras, a laptop and a cellphone. The value of the items taken is not yet confirmed," he said.

CameraTek director Greg Hayes told News24 that the suspects tried to enter the premises under false pretences.

"Two guys came to the gate and told the security that they were customers before taking their guns out and derailing the front gate," he said.

"Thankfully, our security guard managed to hit the panic button, but these guys knew they had very little time to get what they needed. These guys knew where to go when they came in. They made two trips for about three to four minutes in and out."

Hayes said that staff managed to get to safety while the suspects tried to enter from the front.

"I'm so grateful that no shots were fired and nobody was injured when it happened. I am also so thankful to our security team and the South African Police Service who were there shortly after."

He said police made trauma counsellors available to assist the store's staff after the incident.

"We were blown away by the armed response to this, for a bad situation, we couldn't have asked for that kind of response," said Hayes.

They were in the process of meeting with several security companies to improve the store's security systems.

Police had since launched a manhunt to find the suspects and were currently investigating a case of business robbery.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," said Masondo.

