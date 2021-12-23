WATCH | Armed gunmen ram into and bomb cash-in-transit van in Tembisa

Police are on the hunt for a group of assailants following a cash-in-transit robbery in Tembisa.

The assailants first rammed into and then bombed a CIT van.

They stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

A group of assailants first rammed into and then bombed a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in Tembisa on Tuesday afternoon.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and have appealed to anyone who has information about the incident to come forward.



The Fidelity Security Services CIT van was driving along Flamingo Street in Difateng Section when a white Mercedes-Benz rammed into the truck. Gunmen in two cars, a white Ford Ranger and black Ford Ranger, opened fire on the van.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe told News24 that the Fidelity guards managed to exit the vehicle through the passenger door.

"They hid behind a nearby supermarket," she said. They weren't injured in the attack.

Mathe added:

The cash van was then blown up and an undisclosed amount of money taken by the assailants.

Bystanders were captured on camera flocking to the scene after the incident.

Mathe condemned the behaviour.

"CIT heist scenes can often be dangerous, particularly when explosives are used in such robberies...We warn members of the community that in some instances, it is possible that not all explosives were detonated at the time when the robbery was committed," she said.

She urged the public to keep their distance from crime scenes to avoid contamination and other crimes from being committed.



"When a robbery is committed, the area now becomes a crime scene and those looting at such crime scenes often contaminate the scene which will constitute a crime of theft as well as defeating the ends of justice. We therefore call on all our communities to refrain from entering crime scenes but rather to support the work of the police by assisting members when a crime is committed as opposed to being part of the crime itself," she added.

