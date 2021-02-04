WATCH | Armed men fire shots at courier van delivering cellphones in Pretoria

Police are looking for suspects who robbed a courier van delivering cellphones in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.

Gauteng police are searching for suspects who opened fire at a security vehicle escorting a courier van in Pretoria on Wednesday before robbing the courier van.

Video footage of the incident, shows a silver Toyota Hilux pulling up next to a security vehicle that was escorting the courier van.

The assailants then draw out their weapons and fire a round of shots at the security personnel - causing their vehicle to stop.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela was able to confirm that the incident occurred near Fountain Circle in Pretoria.

"Suspects made away with an unknown number of cellphones which were scheduled for delivery, but no one was injured," he said.

He said the number of suspects involved in the shooting was unknown.

No arrests had been made. Police are investigating a case of armed robbery.



