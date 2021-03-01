WATCH | Armed robbers attack courier van outside MTN head office, 3 guards injured

1h ago

Armed robbers attack courier van outside MTN head office, 3 guards injured

Amy Gibbings
  • A courier van delivering handsets was robbed outside the MTN head office in Johannesburg on Friday.
  • Two cars carrying heavily armed robbers arrived while the van was being granted access to the office complex.
  • Three DSV security guards were shot; they survived and are recovering.

A group of heavily armed robbers attacked a DSV courier van outside MTN's head office in Johannesburg.

The incident happened on Friday when the vehicle arrived at the security boom outside the entrance to the office complex, Mthokozisi Ndlovu, public relations manager at MTN, told News24.

"Two cars, a silver BMW and a white double-cab, arrived while the courier van was being granted access. They opened the doors and started telling everyone to get down," Ndlovu said.

DSV had employed additional security to escort the van to its destination. In CCTV footage of the incident, a white car, with security personnel, can be seen following the delivery vehicle.  

Car

The perpetrators opened fire on the escort car, wounding three DSV security guards, Ndlovu said.

In a statement, MTN said the three guards survived and are recovering.

The telecommunications company is also providing trauma counselling to the employees present during the incident.

Ndlovu said the boxes of handsets were unloaded from the courier van into the double-cab bakkie.

The value of the items was not disclosed.

"This is the first incident this year. We had issues with security in 2017 and 2018, but since then we have seen a decrease," he told News24.

