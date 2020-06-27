WATCH | Armed robbers steal handbag, items worth R50 000 from Joburg woman

Police are searching for armed robbers who stole R50 000 worth of items from a woman in front of her home in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday.



CCTV footage of the incident shows a woman exiting an e-hailing vehicle.

As she disembarks, another car pulls up in front of the ride-share vehicle.

"Two armed suspects jumped out and pointed her [sic] with firearms, and took her wristwatch, purse and handbag to the total value of R50 000," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24.

The robbers were said to have been tailing the e-hailing vehicle for a substantial amount of time.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation, or assist in apprehending the suspects, to please call the nearest police [station]," said Masondo.

A case of armed robbery was opened and no arrests have been made.