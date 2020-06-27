39m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Armed robbers steal handbag, items worth R50 000 from Joburg woman

Chanté Schatz
  • A Johannesburg woman was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home on Thursday.
  • The armed robbers stole items valued at R50 000.
  • A case of armed robbery is being investigated by police.

Police are searching for armed robbers who stole R50 000 worth of items from a woman in front of her home in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a woman exiting an e-hailing vehicle.

As she disembarks, another car pulls up in front of the ride-share vehicle. 

"Two armed suspects jumped out and pointed her [sic] with firearms, and took her wristwatch, purse and handbag to the total value of R50 000," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24.

The robbers were said to have been tailing the e-hailing vehicle for a substantial amount of time. 

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation, or assist in apprehending the suspects, to please call the nearest police [station]," said Masondo.

A case of armed robbery was opened and no arrests have been made.

Related Links
WATCH | Lenasia jewellery heist: Five armed men make off with R1m
WATCH | Gun-wielding men hijack vehicle and abduct driver in less than a minute
WATCH: Gun-wielding hijackers outsmarted by fast-thinking driver
Read more on:
johannesburgcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
69% - 2292 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 605 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 441 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo