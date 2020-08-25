52m ago

WATCH | Armed thieves rob woman in front of child at Pretoria daycare

Chanté Schatz
  • A woman was robbed at gunpoint, in front of a child, at a daycare centre in Pretoria.
  • The suspects made off with jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money.
  • The police are at an advanced stage in their investigation. The police are on the hunt for suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Kippieland daycare centre in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon.

CCTV footage of the robbery was circulated on social media in an attempt to find the perpetrators.

In the video, an armed man can be seen arguing with what appears to be an elderly woman standing with a child at the entrance of the daycare.

Moments later, the suspect kicks the woman in front of the child before fleeing with some of her personal belongings.

According to Lyttleton police spokesperson Captain David Miller, the suspects made off with jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money.

"As far as I am aware, the victim did not suffer any serious injury as a result of the attack."

Miller told News24 the woman received some form of counselling after the incident.

"This investigation is currently at an advanced stage," he said.

Detectives from the Lyttleton police station are investigating a case of armed robbery.

Miller said it was important to make people aware of various safety tips when approached by attackers.

"Your life is more important in these scenarios. If you are in a situation where your life is not threatened, you should co-operate. They just want your property."
