WATCH | Artist keeps African heritage alive, one brushstroke and illustration at a time

Arthur Mahlangu is a passionate artist who captures African aesthetics in his paintings and illustrations.

Mahlangu believes the youth must educate themselves about different cultures.

He won the Ricoffy Heritage tin design competition in June 2022.

Keeping African heritage alive through illustrations and paintings is what first-year University of Johannesburg student Arthur Mahlangu, 23, is passionate about.



And his passion won him first place in the Ricoffy Heritage tin design competition earlier this year.

The Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture student incorporated Ndebele patterns and other cultural elements into his award-winning tin.

"Kasi is a culture on its own, I didn't incorporate my culture, but every culture, I had learnt something from it, such as the Sotho, Pedi, Zulu and other African cultures," he said.

"When I entered the Ricoffy competition, I wanted to design and portray the 'Kasi lifestyle', which I have experienced."

Mahlangu first began drawing in Grade 4 and has since amplified his skills.

He now creates digital and analogue paintings, which highlight African culture, and he hopes to educate people in different parts of the world through his work.

"Teaching each other about our cultures shows the pride and respect in culture and honouring our forefathers. Preserving the culture for the future generations and keeping these aesthetics alive will be beneficial," Mahlangu told News24.

"It's important for the youth to know their background and preserve the right aesthetics of our culture. In doing so, we have to consult with our elders, so that the upcoming generation will know their background."



Mahlangu said people like Esther Mahlangu and Karabo Poppy, as well as the environment he grew up in, played a huge role in his development as an artist.

He hopes he can help inspire a younger generation.

"In the coming years, I want to see myself helping out upcoming artists and teaching people across the globe about African aesthetics, my culture, and working with international artists," Mahlangu said.





