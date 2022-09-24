1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Artist keeps African heritage alive, one brushstroke and illustration at a time

accreditation
Alfonso Khotso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Arthur Mahlangu is a passionate artist who captures African aesthetics in his paintings and illustrations.
  • Mahlangu believes the youth must educate themselves about different cultures.
  • He won the Ricoffy Heritage tin design competition in June 2022. 

Keeping African heritage alive through illustrations and paintings is what first-year University of Johannesburg student Arthur Mahlangu, 23, is passionate about. 

And his passion won him first place in the Ricoffy Heritage tin design competition earlier this year.

The Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture student incorporated Ndebele patterns and other cultural elements into his award-winning tin.

"Kasi is a culture on its own, I didn't incorporate my culture, but every culture, I had learnt something from it, such as the Sotho, Pedi, Zulu and other African cultures," he said.

"When I entered the Ricoffy competition, I wanted to design and portray the 'Kasi lifestyle', which I have experienced." 

visual arts
Mahlangu urges creatives to not be afraid to expose their work on social media platforms as this will open doors of opportunities for them.
Instagram Arthur. Mahlangu
artist
Mahlangu displaying his artwork.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Mahlangu first began drawing in Grade 4 and has since amplified his skills.

He now creates digital and analogue paintings, which highlight African culture, and he hopes to educate people in different parts of the world through his work.

"Teaching each other about our cultures shows the pride and respect in culture and honouring our forefathers. Preserving the culture for the future generations and keeping these aesthetics alive will be beneficial," Mahlangu told News24.

"It's important for the youth to know their background and preserve the right aesthetics of our culture. In doing so, we have to consult with our elders, so that the upcoming generation will know their background."

artist
Mahlangu holding a tablet displaying the digital artwork.
artist
Mahlangu urged creatives to not be afraid to share their work on social media platforms.

Mahlangu said people like Esther Mahlangu and Karabo Poppy, as well as the environment he grew up in, played a huge role in his development as an artist.

He hopes he can help inspire a younger generation.

"In the coming years, I want to see myself helping out upcoming artists and teaching people across the globe about African aesthetics, my culture, and working with international artists," Mahlangu said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of johannesburgheritage daygautengjohannesburgcultureheritage
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 4041 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 4876 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

3h ago

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
19.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.37
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,643.66
0.0%
Silver
18.87
0.0%
Palladium
2,073.00
0.0%
Platinum
858.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.15
-5.0%
Top 40
57,110
-3.1%
All Share
63,417
-2.9%
Resource 10
56,319
-7.5%
Industrial 25
78,436
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,142
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'They were healing the nation' - Oskido reflects on South Africa's musical heritage

8h ago

'They were healing the nation' - Oskido reflects on South Africa's musical heritage
One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage...

23 Sep

One stitch at a time: Homeless woman who escaped abusive marriage finds courage making 'worry dolls'
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo