WATCH | Authorities looking for Pretoria motorist who steered vehicle from roof of car

Sharlene Rood
  • A Pretoria driver was caught on camera steering an SUV from the vehicle's roof. 
  • Arrive Alive condemned the behaviour, stating that it's illegal to drive with any part of your body protruding beyond the vehicle.
  • The Road Traffic Management Corporation is investigating the matter and the driver will face a charge of reckless and negligent driving. 

Authorities are looking for a driver who was caught on camera driving recklessly on the Moloto Road in Pretoria last week. Video footage of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms.

It shows a driver in a red SUV with Gauteng number plates climbing on the vehicle's roof while it's still in motion. The motorist appears to steer the vehicle using feet and arms, swerving wildly across the road. The person then climbs back into the cabin as a truck approaches in the oncoming lane.

The driver exits the vehicle one last time to seemingly blow kisses at the string of cars behind.

Arrive Alive's advocate Johan Jonck condemned the behaviour.

"It is reckless to drive in a manner that does not give you full control of the vehicle - and also illegal to drive with any part of your body protruding beyond the vehicle," he told News24. 

WATCH | eThekwini municipality employee allegedly drives through Durban mall

Arrive Alive received a complaint regarding the incident and handed the footage and the number plate to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) for investigation.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane told News24 they were investigating the matter.

"The person will face a charge of reckless and negligent driving," he said.

Jonck urged road users to remain alert on the road.

"We urge road users to drive defensively exactly for this reason... We urge other road users to remain cautious and alert - allowing themselves the time and space to take preventative measures should something like this occur on the roads," he said.

Defensive driving is the practice of maintaining an awareness of road and weather conditions, other vehicles, road users and potentially hazardous situations and then taking steps to prevent becoming the cause of or becoming involved in a road crash.

Jonck implored motorists to drive responsibly. 

"We urge all road users to obey all the rules of the road and to consider not only their safety, but also consequences that their actions might have for other road users."

