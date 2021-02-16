51m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Bake to the future: From retrenched cleaner to cake boss

Nomvelo Chalumbira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Davy Tsopo started his baking company Cakey by Davy after he lost his job as a cleaner at a Johannesburg restaurant when the nationwide lockdown started. 
  • The entrepreneur received a year's supply of South Bakels baking ingredients after the managing director heard his story in a radio interview. 
  • Tsopo is working toward opening his own bakery, as well as getting a car so he can deliver to his clients without having to rely on e-hailing services.

The notion that God works in mysterious ways has never been more true than for Davy Tsopo.

Last year, he lost his job as a cleaner at a Johannesburg restaurant shortly after South Africa went into its first lockdown.

His retrenchment couldn't have come at a worse time, as his wife was pregnant. 

FEEL GOOD | Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job

The start of something new

A generous neighbour gave Tsopo his wifi password - so he could surf the net and occupy his free time.

"He told me to watch some funny videos on YouTube, but instead I looked for baking videos because I had just gotten a brand new stove with an oven. I found the famous Cake Boss - Bartolo "Buddy" Valastro Jr's videos and that's where my love for baking began," Tsopo told News24. 

He had a few false starts, but Tsopo soon found his rhythm and established Cakey by Davy. 

"My good friend Charlotte asked me to bake her a cake. It was a challenge because I had never baked a cake before. I baked it and she posted it on her Instagram, telling people to buy my cakes because they are so good, and to support me as I had lost my job and had a newly born baby to feed.

"The support I started getting from that Instagram tag was just amazing. People started to following me and getting lots of orders. I gained confidence. Some of my customers donated baking equipment, ingredients, some even donated baby clothes," he said. 

Today, Tsopo has a fully-fledged baking business with a loyal clientele. His business' growth has exceeded his wildest dreams and, in hindsight, losing his job was a blessing in disguise. 

Onward and upward

The baking entrepreneur’s luck continues to overflow. After a radio interview, baking ingredients company South Bakels got in touch with Tsopo and gave him a year’s supply of ingredients. 

"This world is full of great people. People have been supporting me in different ways," he said. 

Tsopo runs his small business from the communal kitchen at his apartment block and is doing well enough to provide for his young family. 

"I am stress free. I am spending more time with my family. I used to work close to 15 hours a day at the restaurant. Now I get to work at my own pace. When I want to rest, I rest, when I want to work, I work," he said.

He said he has his community to thank for his success.

"In life, never undermine anyone because of their situation. You never know where they will be tomorrow, life just changes. I was a cleaner and now I’m a businessman. Anything in life is possible."

Tsopo is now working toward opening his own bakery and coffee shop, as well as getting a car so he can deliver to his clients without having to rely on e-hailing services. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautenglockdown
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 866 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1066 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5408 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.54
(-0.77)
ZAR/GBP
20.24
(-0.75)
ZAR/EUR
17.68
(-0.92)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(-0.68)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.65)
Gold
1816.42
(-0.11)
Silver
27.56
(+0.05)
Platinum
1299.00
(-0.53)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2381.01
(-0.07)
All Share
67649.92
(+0.78)
Top 40
62176.93
(+0.81)
Financial 15
12827.19
(+0.66)
Industrial 25
89451.52
(-0.25)
Resource 10
67014.80
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo