WATCH | Beach brawl: 4 suspects charged with assault after punch-up with lifesavers in KZN

Video footage doing the rounds on social media shows a group of people braw ling with lifesavers on Manaba Beach in KZN.

Four lifeguards sustained injuries, while one was seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

The four suspects, aged between 21 and 52, were charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Four suspects between the ages of 21 and 52 were arrested after they allegedly assaulted lifesavers at Manaba Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Wednesday.

Video footage emerged of the incident, showing multiple skirmishes between a group of men and the lifeguards.

The scuffle appears to have started on the beach and ended at the lifeguard tower.