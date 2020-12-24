WATCH | Beach brawl: 4 suspects charged with assault after punch-up with lifesavers in KZN

- Video footage doing the rounds on social media shows a group of people brawling with lifesavers on Manaba Beach in KZN.
- Four lifeguards sustained injuries, while one was seriously injured and rushed to hospital.
- The four suspects, aged between 21 and 52, were charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Four suspects between the ages of 21 and 52 were arrested after they allegedly assaulted lifesavers at Manaba Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Wednesday.
Video footage emerged of the incident, showing multiple skirmishes between a group of men and the lifeguards.
The scuffle appears to have started on the beach and ended at the lifeguard tower.
"They were charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are appearing today [Thursday] in the Ramsgate Magistrate's Court," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24.
"One of the lifeguards sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital," she said.
"One lifeguard was assaulted and knocked out. He was hospitalised with head injuries. I have not heard if he has been discharged yet. Three other lifeguards were also injured," Helen Herbert, general manager at Lifesaving SA told News24.
WATCH | 'Drunk' Cape Town police constable arrested after seen in viral video fighting with taxi driver
The man who filmed the altercation can be heard repeatedly telling the assailants: "I've got the whole thing on camera. Continue, continue."
Later, a woman asks the lifesavers why the men hit them, to which someone responds: "They don't want to listen."
At the end of the clip, the man, still filming, walks over to the lifesavers and says: "I saw him hit you first."
A second clip shows a lifeguard falling to the ground, and not moving.
One woman can be heard telling the assailants: "You give white people a bad name."
The suspects left the scene in an orange bakkie, the Gauteng province number plate clearly visible.
Swearing and assault
Herbert said the incident started when lifeguards called members of the public to swim inside the safe zone demarcated by the beach flags.
Ray Nkonyeni Municipality spokesperson Simon April confirmed the incident happened at about 14:20 on Wednesday.
"The altercation took place after lifeguards, who were on duty, performed their work by giving directives to bathers. They allegedly retaliated by swearing at, and assaulting the lifeguards," April said.
That's when the fight ensued, he said, adding that the lifesavers tried to defend themselves.
He said the incident was witnessed by a number of people, including municipal law enforcement reservists.
He labelled the attack as racial.
"The fight was very violent as about four lifeguards were injured, with one seriously injured," April said.
Lifesaving SA, in a statement on Thursday, said it was aware of the altercation that took place on Manaba Beach.
"We are awaiting the reports from the beach manager for further information," said Helen Herbert, general manager at Lifesaving SA.
They have been in contact with the offices of the MECs for safety and tourism in KwaZulu-Natal.
In the statement, she urged duty captains and beach managers to ensure that metro police and SAPS deal with any form of disorderly conduct over this period and to advise all lifeguards to remove themselves from these situations - as speedily as possible.
"Please consider your safety first."
"Lifesaving SA is concerned that this type of behaviour is a symptom of the country's stress at present but places the lives of the lifeguards at risk. They already are prepared to risk their lives to save those of the public. It is very sad to see these actions," she told News24.
Listen to lifesavers
April asked beachgoers to obey instructions from lifesavers.
"As the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, we regret this unfortunate incident as we value visitors to our beaches, but we can't condone lawlessness and we wish that the law can take its cause," he said.
"We also like to plead with bathers and beachgoers to obey instructions from lifeguards and also to adhere to precautionary measures meant to combat the spread of the pandemic faced by the country and the world."
Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.