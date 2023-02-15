WATCH | Bokgabo Poo murder: Case postponed to March, park to be named in her honour

Ntokozo Zikhali made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to 30 March.

Masoleng Park, where Bokgabo Poo was kidnapped, will be renamed in her honour.

Tsholofelo Poo, the mom of murdered four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, will never hear her baby's voice again.

"I wake up and it still feels like a dream," she told journalists outside the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where the man accused of killing her daughter made a brief appearance.

"You pinch yourself, and the next day is the reality that you can't hear that voice and you can't tuck her in. This is a pain and a scar I'll live with for the rest of my life and I can't shake it off," she said.

The alleged killer, Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, faces charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and violation of a corpse.

He was out on bail for the rape of another young child when Bokgabo was murdered.

Zikhali was arrested on 7 November 2021 after he allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl.

Both matters are being heard at the same time.

The prosecutor, Elizabeth Bisi, told the court that investigations into both cases had been completed.

The matter was postponed to 30 March because the court was waiting for further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Bokgabo was kidnapped from Masoleng Park in Wattville, Benoni, on 9 October 2022.

The park is to be renamed in her honour.

"It must be very safe for kids. I'd expect that the city would have proper fencing, would have proper surveillance, and would have people looking after kids while they are playing in the park," Poo said.

Residents discovered parts of the toddler's mutilated body in Tamboville, which is also on Gauteng's East Rand.

Some of her remains are still missing.

"We still have hope to find the rest of her body, an arm and a leg, and obviously the internal parts that were taken out... she was also burnt after being killed," said Father Themba Seya, a spiritual supporter of the family.

"If the truth comes out, then we are able to heal, we are able to forgive. You can't forgive without the truth."