WATCH | Bottles of expensive booze stolen in Gauteng mall robbery

Nomvelo Chalumbira

A group of about six suspects robbed the Spar Tops at Rynfield Terrace Mall in Benoni, east of Gauteng, recently.

In a statement, Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad said the suspects entered the liquor store after they assaulted and tied up the mall security guards. The perpetrators used a crowbar to break into the store, and kicked open the door. 

The store was looted on 4 December. 

"Suspects took liquor from all the shelves in front, loading in bottles of whiskey and wine. They fled the scene in a Polo sedan and H1 Hyundai. The total amount of liquor taken is unknown at this stage," Van Staad said. 

No arrests have been made. A case of business robbery was opened. 

The owner of the store, Adrian van der Merwe, told News24 the thieves targeted high-value alcohol. 

"As it's an ongoing investigation, I cannot disclose the worth of stolen stock," he said, adding they were fortunate enough to continue operating on the day of the incident. 

