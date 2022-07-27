1h ago

WATCH | Brother, where art thou? Lost cheetah calling for brother finds feisty baboons instead

accreditation
Latest Sightings

A lost cheetah calling out to his brother got much more than he bargained for when his calls drew the attention of a couple of aggressive baboons.

Travel agent and photographer Mike Sutherland, 35, from Escape Africo captured the incredible moment when two male baboons chased two cheetahs down in the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, the Northern Cape.  

"I have never seen an encounter like this in 12 years of guiding around Africa," Sutherland said.

He shared the footage and story with LatestSightings.com.

"We had been following a well-known coalition of male cheetahs, scouting for a meal in the deep valleys of the Korannaberg Mountains. As they approached one of the hillsides, they ascended the rocky slopes to gain vantage and look for prey," Sutherland said.

"On the other end of the valley, a troop of baboons foraged peacefully until two of the large males spotted the cheetahs in the distance and began alarm calling. To our surprise, the two male baboons made their way slowly across the valley, through the long grass towards the cheetahs.
"The cheetahs sat proudly without moving until the baboons made a swift move up the hillside in their direction. The baboons chased the cheetahs down the rocky slopes and into the grass." 

Sutherland said the predators were separated in the chase. 

They were reunited after a few minutes of calling and, once regrouped, continued down the valley. But then the baboons launched another attack. 

"They charged the cheetahs and chased them into the distance. The baboons then returned to their troop, and the cheetahs continued hunting into the late afternoon." 

He added the sighting happened at midday when most of the guests were at the camp, relaxing and waiting for the afternoon game drive. 

"We were excited and thrilled to witness it and happy that everyone got away unharmed. 

"Sightings like this don't come around often - so enjoy the moment. If you have a camera, try your best to take pictures or videos to remember it."

