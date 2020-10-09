WATCH | Building in Joburg CBD goes up in flames

A building caught alight at Jeppe and Eloff Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday morning.

It took 16 firefighters and three fire engines about an hour to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

There was much commotion in the streets of the Johannesburg CBD on Friday morning after a building caught fire.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to a call at 10:00, deploying 16 firefighters and three fire engines to contain the blaze at Jeppe and Eloff Street, south of Johannesburg.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told News24 it took his team about an hour to extinguish the fire, which damaged half of the first floor of the building.

"There were no injuries reported. The ground floor shops were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation," Mulaudzi said.

He added that EMS members will remain on the scene for some time to ensure the blaze does not reignite.

He said they would dampen the remaining hot spots and monitor the site.