WATCH | Cape Cobra takes warm bath to heat up from winter chills

Snake catcher André du Preez rescued a 1.8m metre long Cape Cobra at a construction site in Worcester.

He gave the chilly serpent a hot bath to warm her up from the winter cold.

The healthy snake will be released on a sunny day later this week.

As the cold gripped Worcester, residents scurried to find warm shelter. Even the Western Cape town's animals followed suit.

Resident snake catcher André du Preez was called out to a construction site after workers found a coiled-up Cape Cobra while installing sewage pipes.

At the time of the call, Du Preez's snake mobile was in the workshop getting a fresh paint. The snake whisperer then grabbed a backpack, hopped on his motorbike and sped off to assist the workers.

He noticed the 1.8 metre long snake was getting cold. Once he had done all his regular health checks to make sure the creature was not injured, he decided on the perfect way to warm the snake.

"It was a wet and rainy day, and it was cold and muddy," he said. "I decided to run a warm, salty bath because temperature is important for reptiles," he explained.

Du Preez recorded the reptile's antics after a few minutes of bath time.

"When I returned, she was not a happy chappy. I still wanted to give it a floss and some gel, but it wasn't gonna happen," he joked.

On the video, the serpent can be seen slithering around the bath and over, the ironically branded, Cobra taps.

The experienced snake catcher quickly removed the reptile and put it in one of his snake cages to make her more comfortable.

The customised snake cage has a heated plate for added warmth.

Du Preez is keeping an eye on the snake until she develops an appetite.

"Her temperature is between 20-25 degrees and she ate her first rat yesterday," he told News24. "Now I am just waiting for the weather to clear up, so that I can find a dry spot to set her free," he added.

Later this week, he will choose between a network of 14 farms for the best location to release the scaly creature.

Du Preez, who has 35 years of bite-free experience, credits this to his gentle handling and respect for the wild animals.

"I do this free of charge. This not my full-time job, I do it with the help of donations," he explains.

The passionate nature conservationist urged the public to visit his Facebook page, Silverfox Snake Rescues, for any snake-related advice.