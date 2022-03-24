WATCH | Capetonians take advantage of new Covid-19 mask regulations

On Wednesday, many Capetonians hit the streets without their masks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had further eased lockdown regulations the night before.

While wearing masks in outdoor spaces is no longer compulsory, it is still mandatory in public indoor areas.

On Wednesday, South Africans had the pleasure of roaming the streets and other outdoor spaces without having to wear a mask - for the first time in over two years.



This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed regulations under alert Level 1.

He went on to say that wearing masks indoors is still compulsory.

News24 Aljoscha Kohlstock

Cape Town tourist monitor, Mila Ndaliso, told News24: "It's so amazing, you can see when people are smiling, especially when we're interacting with tourists. Tourists can see you smile, and you can interact with them really well."

Scores of people were spotted making the most of the revised regulations, enjoying walks without their masks in and around the bustling central business district.

News24 Aljoscha Kohlstock

"A lot of people in the time of the pandemic haven't really been strict with themselves because in many places you would find people without their masks. I think now, walking around without your mask has that sense of not being judged," said Gledlee Mondsinger, who was enjoying his lunch break with a few friends on Bree street.

However, several people continued to go about their day outdoors, with their masks on.

News24 Aljoscha Kohlstock



