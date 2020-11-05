WATCH | Car crashes into historic chapel wall of top Eastern Cape school

CCTV footage captured a car flying through the air and crashing into the perimeter wall of the St Andrew's College chapel.

Police confirmed the driver, who was admitted to hospital, had come from the local army base - but had no association with the SANDF.

A case of reckless and negligent driving is being investigated by police.

CCTV footage captured the moment a car crashed into a wall in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday night.

The driver lost control and ramped the vehicle over a traffic circle before crashing into the perimeter wall of the St Andrew's College chapel.

The principal of the college, Alan Thompson, said it could have been "catastrophic" had the car crashed into the chapel building itself.

"The chapel is irreplaceable, it's a Herbert Baker design dating back over 100 years. Geographically and spiritually, it is at the centre of our school, so we'd be devastated if it were to be damaged," he said.

Thompson told News24 the car destroyed the "very old" stone work which made up the perimeter wall. It also took out a lamp post that was donated by the head boy of the school in 1916.

"There is considerable repair work to be done. It's with the insurers at the moment," he said.

Thompson said he was told there was alcohol involved in the incident, but police spokesperson Mali Govender said no breathalyser test was conducted and the allegations are still being investigated.

Cradock

Govender confirmed the driver was travelling down Cradock road after leaving the army base, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the wall.

"According to my information, the driver has no association with the SANDF nor is he employed there. It's unclear what he was doing there," she said.

Thompson said they've had concerns with drivers coming off Cradock road, adding that they'll be meeting with relevant stakeholders to address the problem.

The police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving and, according to Govender, investigators are busy following up on the driver's whereabouts.

"He has not been arrested or detained in police custody," she said.

Govender said the driver refused treatment on the scene and was then transported to the police station, where an officer on duty noticed his injuries and summoned a family member to take the man to hospital.

"I'm just so glad that nobody else was involved and that nobody was killed or injured," Govender said.