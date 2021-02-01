WATCH | Cash-in-transit van bombed and looted

A cash-in-transit vehicle was bombed in Mpumalanga on Monday .

A cash-in-transit van was bombed and looted in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24 there were three security guards in the vehicle.

They noticed that they were being followed by an unknown number of suspects in a A4 Audi sedan.

"The occupants of the Audi opened fire at the money van, forcing it to stop. The guards were taken to a vacant structure alongside the road and the money van was bombed," said Muridili

Video footage from the scene show car parts littered along the road.

An undisclosed amount of cash and three firearms were stolen from the guards.

Muridilil said no arrests had been made and no injuries were reported.