WATCH | Cash-in-transit van bombed in Soweto, fiery wreck looted

A cash-in-transit van was bombed and looted in Diepkloof on Friday.

A guard was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

An unknown number of suspects bombed and robbed a cash-in-transit van in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24 the vehicle was targeted as it drove away from an intersection close to Extreme Park in Zone 2.

"A VW Polo rammed the cash vehicle on the driver's side. It stopped in the middle island of Immink Drive, opposite Extreme Park, Zone 2, Diepkloof. A bakkie drove up, and the occupants opened fire on the cash van, prompting the driver and crew to get out," Muridili said.

The perpetrators allegedly used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle.

They fled the scene in three vehicles and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

"A rifle belonging to the security guards was recovered in Baragwanath Road, Zone 2, Diepkloof," Muridili said.

One security guard was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Video footage of the incident, circulating on social media, shows a crowd of people rushing to the burning cash-in-transit vehicle. Some people are seen taking some of the leftover cash.

No arrests have been made, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

