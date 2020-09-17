1h ago

WATCH | Cashier held up during armed robbery at Port Elizabeth petrol station

Amy Gibbings
  • A cashier was allegedly held up at the Sasol petrol station in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
  • He was asked to empty the tills by an armed man and was then pistol whipped.
  • The two armed men made off into the bushes with a small amount of cash, said a police spokesperson.

CCTV footage captured the moment an armed robber appeared to point a gun at a cashier at the Sasol petrol station in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Two armed robbers allegedly entered the garage and one demanded the cashier empty the tills before he pistol whipped him.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men made off into the bushes with a small amount of cash.

Aside from the cashier being attacked, no one else was injured in the incident and no shots were fired. 

READ | PE shopper accused of pointing gun at Clicks EFF protesters makes first court appearance

"Police are investigating a case of business robbery," said the police statement.

The petrol station manager told News24 that the cashier in question had been off from work for the past week to recover and to receive trauma counselling.

"He's still not okay. We've given him time to rest and to heal," he said.

He added that this was "not a new thing" and working in this kind of business meant being at risk.

