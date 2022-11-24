WATCH | Cat discovers 2.2m black mamba under vacuum cleaner







A cat alerted an eThekwini family about a hidden snake.

The black mamba hid under the shell of a vacuum cleaner.

The mamba was rescued and released away from the public.

An eThekwini family had an unwelcome guest which required the intervention of renowned snake catcher, Jason Arnold.

On Sunday, the family noticed their cat was on edge, particularly around where the cleaning goods were stored.

On closer inspection, they saw a scaly black creature hidden behind the vacuum.

Frightened, they called Arnold.

"They are always two metres or longer. It's abnormal for you to find a mamba smaller than two metres. This mamba was smaller than usual," Arnold told News24.

The serpent was 2.2 metres.

'It was looking for a place to cool off'

The family doesn't know how the snake made its way into the household appliance.

Arnold thinks it might have followed the scent of prey, like a mouse, or it could have been frightened and made its way into the house for refuge.

"It could also have been the heat of the day, and it was just looking for a spot to cool off," he said.

Using his snake catcher tongs, Arnold quickly snatched the snake before setting it free, 12km away from the house.

The animal lover, with more than two decades of snake-catching experience, emphasised the importance of staying calm in such situations.