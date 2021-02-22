2m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | CCTV footage captures robbers making off with 'hundreds of suits' from boutique store

Amy Gibbings
  • A group of robbers who gained access to a boutique store in Polokwane on Thursday morning made off with thousands of rand worth of clothing.
  • The owner said this was the third time his store had been ransacked using the same modus operandi.
  • The police said they were "on the heels" of the suspects involved in the incident.

A boutique clothing store at the Standard Bank Square retail shopping centre in Polokwane was broken into in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the footage shows the men forcefully entering the store. Moments later, they are seen hauling bags of loot from the shop. 

Police said the suspects stole clothes and shoes valued at "thousands of rand", adding they were "on the heels" of the perpetrators involved in the burglary.

The owner of Lahom Clothing Concepts, Thabo Mohale, said he was "shocked" to learn of the looting at one of his five boutique stores.

Brutal

"It was brutal. They came and collected everything they wanted. If the alarm didn't go off the shop would have been cleared," he told News24.

Mohale said this was the third time his store had been robbed, first in 2007 and again in 2018, and each time the same modus operandi was followed.

He added he believed the group was an organised crime syndicate.

"How do you steal hundreds of suits in less than a few minutes, and over a hundred pairs of trousers, shirts and belts? Where are they taking it? Where is the market?"

Mohale said his garments were curated and handpicked and replacing these "unique" items with insurance would not be easy.

"I'm angry because I have no job to do now. They are closing me down like this."

Mohale said it felt like an "annual event" where small businesses were being sabotaged.

"How am I going to rise up after all this? I don't have the strength. My premiums are going to go up and who's going to foot that bill?"

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
1 player bags R216K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
35% - 976 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 789 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 1039 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.69
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
20.68
(-0.56)
ZAR/EUR
17.86
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.63
(-0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.71)
Gold
1811.59
(+1.55)
Silver
27.95
(+2.07)
Platinum
1273.50
(-0.85)
Brent Crude
61.83
(0.00)
Palladium
2395.00
(-0.91)
All Share
67362.82
(-0.15)
Top 40
61903.64
(-0.32)
Financial 15
12384.41
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
89000.89
(-1.18)
Resource 10
67541.73
(+0.78)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo