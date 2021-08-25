WATCH | CCTV footage leads authorities to first clue in 'serial cat killer' case

At least 42 cats have been brutally killed since 15 July in Manenberg, Cape Town.

Authorities received their first clue in the investigation when CCTV footage surfaced showing a pair of dogs attacking cats in two separate incidents.

The owner of the dogs was taken in for questioning on Friday but was later released due to a lack of evidence.

Two dogs were captured on CCTV footage brutally attacking unsuspecting cats in two separate incidents.

AWS managed to track down the two dogs and their supposed owner.

"When we originally looked at the footage, it was a complete mystery as to where these dogs came from. Fortunately, we followed up on several leads from members of the Manenberg community that led us to an address. We conducted a search of the particular address, and we found two dogs that matched the description," said AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins.

AWS took the two dogs in for treatment and evaluation.

"When we put them in the little enclosures in our hospital section, they became very stressed [about being] separated from one another. So, the bond the two of them share is incredibly strong. We have since put them together, moved them to our kennel section, where they have a much bigger area to run around in," said Perrins.

They invited three sets of animal behaviourists to evaluate the dogs and their chances of successful rehabilitation and eventual adoption.

"Both dogs can best be described as broken souls. They were completely terrified and traumatised... but their fate is still to be decided upon," he told News24.

Manenberg police took the owner of the dogs in for questioning but he was later released due to a lack of evidence.

"The release of the suspect has strengthened our resolve to seek and ensure justice for the cats," said Perrins.

The authorities, however, still suspect that a person is behind the cat killings. This after autopsy reports showed clear evidence of "human interference" pre and post-mortem.

